Charlotte Sandler

Charlotte (Plotnick) Sandler, 93, of Centerville, formerly of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the New Bedford Jewish Convalescent Home. She was the wife of the late George Sandler. Charlotte was born in New Bedford the daughter of the late Samuel and Bella (Warren) Plotnick. Charlotte was a graduate of New Bedford High School and attended Bristol Community College. She devoted her life to raising her family. Mrs. Sandler also worked at the AETNA Insurance and assisted at People Incorporated in the activities department. Charlotte was a member of Temple Beth EL in Fall River. She was active with Hadassah and the sisterhood. She enjoyed painting with oil colors and was a former member of the Fall River Art Association and the Brandeis Vestment Club. Survivors are a daughter: Debra C. Sandler of Centerville, MA; a son: Ronald S. Sandler and his wife Nancy of Pacific Grove, CA; two grandchildren: Kyle Sandler and his wife Anna of Bristol, NH; Calen Sandler and his wife Michaela of Somerset, MA; a great grandson: Levi Sandler; a daughter in law: Allison Cywin of Westport, MA; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late David L. Sandler and sister of the late Edith Rubin and Bertram Plotnick. A Graveside Service for Mrs. Sandler will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1pm in the Temple Beth El Cemetery, North Main Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Social distancing and facial coverings are required at the cemetery. Please visit her tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
to sign the guest book. Memorial Observance is Private at the request of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association
. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.