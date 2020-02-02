|
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Cheryl Brown, (Bieg/ Bragantin) loving wife and mother of two sons, Frank Oliver Bragantin, III and Alexander James Bragantin, passed away at the age of 64. Cheryl was preceded by death of her father Earl and her younger brother Scott. She is survived by her mother Regina, her sister Robin Smith of Ventura, CA who has a daughter Kathleen and son James. Also, her sister-in-law Sonja Bieg of Mashpee, MA and her daughters Greta and Annika. Cheryl was born on June 7,1955 in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Earl and Regina (Lopes) Bieg. She received her bachelors degree in psychology at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth and her masters degree in education at Rhode Island College. She was a special education teacher for 25 years and her last assignments were in the New Bedford School System. On June 27, 2002 she married Peter L. Brown who is father to 2 sons and a daughter who have four granddaughters among them. Cheryl was very proud of her career helping middle school and high school students with many different special needs and acting as an important advocate for the things that would help individuals grow and survive in a world that isnt easy to live in when you have any kind of disability. In 2003 she was named the Home Depot Teacher of the Year at Mt. Hope High School in Bristol, RI. She was a big fan of circuses and annually her mother worried that Cheryl would join it whenever the circus came to town. She also loved dancing to and listening to music and watching old movies. Those people interested in offering something in Cheryls memory are directed to www. diabetes.org/Donate-to-ADA Cheryl had been a diabetic for nearly 60 years and gratefully felt the benefits of continually evolving technologies developed through the research successes of this Association throughout her life.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 2, 2020