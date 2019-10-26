|
Cheryl Howard, 62, formerly of Fall River, wife of Everett Howard III, passed away 10/23 at home after a long illness. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late William & Bernice (Medeiros) Perreira, she lived in Fall River most of her life. She worked as a CNA for many years and enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, wearing jewelry, and especially going to the beach, as she loved being in the sun. Mother of Amy Benoit (fiance Edward Casey), twins Jenny & Jeremiah Benoit, and Felicia (Howard) Carreiro (husband Jason). Sister of George, Michael, and the late James Perreira. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and several nieces & nephews. Funeral Mon 9 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 10. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. Calling hours Sun 5-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 26, 2019