|
|
Christian J. Couto 19, of Berkley passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. He was the son of Jeffrey and Tania (Rebelo) Couto. His infectious smile and kind hearted personality touched everyone he met throughout his life. A graduate of Somerset Berkley High School Class of 2019, he was currently pursuing a Business Degree at Bristol Community College. Christian played basketball for Berkley Athletic Assn. (BAA) from 1st grade until 8th grade while also playing for Metrowest Basketball. He also participated in cross country running. From 7th grade to his Senior year he played for Silver City Sharks (AAU) Basketball. His Freshman year to Senior year he played basketball for Somerset Berkley High School, as well as playing on the Football team during his Freshman year. He was an extremely hard worker who enjoyed assisting people, Christian had been employed part-time as a manager at Olympia Sports, Nike and Eblens. He enjoyed basketball, fishing, working out and spending time with his family and friends. Besides his parents, Christian leaves also his younger sister, Alexandria Couto, his grandparents, Luis and Rosa (Brando) Rebelo and Oliverio and Maria Natalie (Torres) Couto; his girlfriend, Kenzie Hill, uncles, aunts and cousins. A private funeral will be held at the Auclair Funeral Home, Fall River. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2020