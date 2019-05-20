The Herald News Obituaries
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
More Obituaries for Christina Sarkees
Christina A. Sarkees

Christina A. Sarkees Obituary
Christina A. (Kaleski) Sarkees, Tina, age 81, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Southpointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Sarkees. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Bezubka) Kaleski, she was a lifelong resident of the city. Mrs. Sarkees was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1955 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Bryant University. In addition to being a home maker, she worked as a medical secretary for Dr. John Arminio for many years and was the owner of Tinas Flower Shop. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Red Hat Club. An avid reader, she enjoyed playing bingo. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who she adored. She also enjoyed visits from her grand dogs. She is survived by three daughters, Kyra M. Cordeiro and her husband Anthony of Fall River, Mary A. Sarkees-Resendes and her husband Anthony Resendes of Fall River, Tanya K. Lazar of Newton; her nephew and niece who she raised as her children, John Kaleski and his wife Maria of TX, Victoria Kaleski of Fall River and six grandchildren, Melanie, Merrill, Nikolas, Caleb, Charles and John. Her Funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Burial in Nortre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to the Faxon Animal Rescue League, 474 Durfee St., Fall River MA 02720. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on May 20, 2019
