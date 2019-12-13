|
Christine (James) Kristofferson, age 49 of Assonet, passed away at home on Monday, December 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, after a battle with cancer. She was the wife of Todd Kristofferson to whom she had been married for 26 years. Born in Fall River, the daughter of Roger and Geraldine (Rezendes) James of Fall River, she was a 1987 graduate of BMC Durfee High School and received her Associates Degree from Bunker Hill Community College in Boston. Christine had been employed as a Cardiac Sonographer at Primacare in Fall River for the past ten years. In addition to her husband and parents, Christine is survived by her loving sister Rebecca Greenfield and her husband Brandon of Central Falls, RI. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses located at 742 County St., New Bedford, MA 02740. Friends are encouraged to carpool. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to JW.org. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place. For online tributes please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 13, 2019