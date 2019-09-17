|
Christopher G. Bolen, 60, died Fri 9/13 at Charlton Memorial Hospital after an illness. Born in Fall River, son of Rose Marie (Silvia) Bolen of Fall River & the late George Bolen, he earned a Masters in Public Admin. from Suffolk U and had worked as a speed - reader with New England Newsclip formerly of Fall River. He enjoyed fishing, bicycling, comic books, travel, going to Foxwoods & Mohegan Sun; and was known for his dry sense of humor. Besides his mother, he leaves a number of aunts, uncles and cousins, including Linda & Richard Silvia and Megan Silvia-Flavell who were always there for him, along with his special friend, Donna Newton. Funeral Thur at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Wed 5-8 www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 17, 2019