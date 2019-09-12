|
|
Christopher N. Lynn, 76, of Fall River, husband of 40 years to Linda (Higgins) Lynn, passed away on September 10, 2019. He owned and operated Phil-A-Deli in the former South Main Place Mall. He was a supervisor at the former Ann Dale Cookies, Reflek Corp. and Fall River Florist Supply. Chris also worked as a bus driver for Tremblay Bus Co. He was a former member of the Fall River Lodge of Elks. He was the father of Jenny Lynn Newell (husband Scott), Christopher D. Lynn (wife Samantha) and the late Christine Homol Cousineau, Susan Lynn, Karen Lynn and Timothy Lynn; step-father of Garrett Norbut (wife Lisa); brother of Thomas Lynn (wife Maureen), Jane Robinson (late husband William), Corinne Reynolds (husband Terry) and Diane Stinton; son of the late George Lynn and Jennie (Kershaw) Lynn-Carrier; step-son of the late Edward Carrier. He also leaves many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 A.M. from Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River with a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Church, Stafford Rd. at 9:00 A.M. Cremation to follow. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Fl. Brookline, MA 02445. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 12, 2019