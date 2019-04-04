Home

Oliveira Funeral Homes
2064 S Main St
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 672-4768
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Cizaltina F. Poirier

Cizaltina F. Poirier Obituary
Cizaltina "Sally" (Felicia) Poirier, 92, of Swansea, formerly of Little Compton, passed away surrounded by family, April 2, 2019. She was the widow of Raymond G. Poirier. She was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Bento and Maria (Simas) Felicia and had lived in Swansea since 1998. Mrs. Poirier worked at both Sporting Debs as well as Bristol Knitting Mills. She enjoyed sewing, making Christmas balls, crossword puzzles, dancing, traveling, bowling, and spending time with family. Survivors include a son Roy J. Poirier and his wife Marie F. of Swansea, a daughter Sharyn L. Hennessey and her husband Richard G. of Middletown, NY, 5 grandchildren Rich- ard, Kerri, Kevin, Jason and Dawn, 4 great grandchildren: Erin, Brendan, Hadleigh and Kyleigh, several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James Felicia. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited to will be held Saturday at 9 AM from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Road, Fall River. Calling hours will be Friday 4-8 PM. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, 1540 Stafford Road Fall River. www. oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 4, 2019
