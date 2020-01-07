Home

Claire A. (Langlais) Saraiva, 85, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Maximino Mickey Saraiva. A member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes, she enjoyed playing cards and going to casinos. She was the mother of Robert Bobby Saraiva (wife Barbara), Madeline LePage all of Fall River, Richard Rick Saraiva (wife Barbara) of Somerset and the late Michael Saraiva; the grandmother of Dylan J. Saraiva of Somerset; sister of Mildred Jackson and Joan Couturier both of Fall River and the late Lillian Levesque and William Langlais; aunt to many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Braman) Langlais. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning only from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with a funeral service 10:30 A.M. at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 7, 2020
