The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patricks Church
South St
Somerset, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Lilienthal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire C. Lilienthal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire C. Lilienthal Obituary
Claire C. Lilienthal, 75, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. She was the widow of Alfred Lilienthal. Born in Somerset, a daughter of the late John O. Sousa and the late Esther (Roderick) Sousa, she graduated from the Southeastern Massachusetts University, now UMass Dartmouth, and went on to live in Boston and later Cape Cod and Florida. She worked as chief illustrator for the former Filenes Department Store Company and also did fashion illustration for the former Jordan Marsh and I.J. Fox Furrier of Boston. In retirement she opened a watercolor studio and gallery in Florida which she operated for many years. She is survived by four sisters, Clotelde Halloran and Barbara Anne Sousa both of Somerset, Majorie Aardal of Frisco, TX and Joan Manson of Tucson, AZ; a brother, John B. Sousa of Dighton and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, John O. Sousa, Jr., Richard Sousa, Leonard Sousa, and James Sousa. Her funeral will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, with a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patricks Church, South St., Somerset. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Sunday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a charity of ones choosing. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Download Now