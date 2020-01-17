|
Claire C. Lilienthal, 75, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. She was the widow of Alfred Lilienthal. Born in Somerset, a daughter of the late John O. Sousa and the late Esther (Roderick) Sousa, she graduated from the Southeastern Massachusetts University, now UMass Dartmouth, and went on to live in Boston and later Cape Cod and Florida. She worked as chief illustrator for the former Filenes Department Store Company and also did fashion illustration for the former Jordan Marsh and I.J. Fox Furrier of Boston. In retirement she opened a watercolor studio and gallery in Florida which she operated for many years. She is survived by four sisters, Clotelde Halloran and Barbara Anne Sousa both of Somerset, Majorie Aardal of Frisco, TX and Joan Manson of Tucson, AZ; a brother, John B. Sousa of Dighton and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, John O. Sousa, Jr., Richard Sousa, Leonard Sousa, and James Sousa. Her funeral will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, with a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patricks Church, South St., Somerset. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Sunday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a charity of ones choosing. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 17, 2020