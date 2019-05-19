|
|
Claire D. (Charette) Carreiro, 64, of Fall River, wife of Edward Carreiro, passed away on Fri- day, May 17, 2019. Claire was a graduate of the Massachusetts School for Financial Studies. An active volunteer for the Jingle Bell Walk & Daffodil Days benefits for the , and Small Business Chair for the United Way, Claire received numerous awards for her community service. She worked 37 years at BankFive where she retired as Vice President, Regional Manager. Besides her husband of 43 years, she leaves two children, Karen Corga (husband Dinis) and Michael Carreiro (partner Diogo); a grandson, Antonio Corga and an aunt, Doris Pelletier; She was the daughter of the late A.Roger and Lorraine (Roy) Charette. Private arrangements are entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made in her memory to: Charlton Cancer Center C/O Southcoast Health Philanthropy, 101 Page St, New Bedford, MA 02740. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on May 19, 2019