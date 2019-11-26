|
|
Claire (Faucher) Hanify, 97, of Fall River, wife of the late Attorney Joseph E. Hanify Jr., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Henry and Diana (Beauregard) Faucher, she resided in Fall River most of her life. From her early years in Manchester, New Hampshire, where she was born and educated, Claire Hanify's life was one marked by kindness and caring for others. She met and married her late husband of 52 years, Fall River Atty. Joseph E. Hanify,Jr. while he was a student at St. Anselm College. While she supported the household by working, Joe was able to achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer. They moved to Fall River where they raised two children and Joe engaged in an active and successful professional life as a lawyer and as the long- time Register of Deeds. While Joe was the gregarious, public face of the Hanify family, Claire was quiet, the glue that both nurtured the family and bound it together. She was active in Boy Scouting as a Den Mother, the PTA, and her childrens school activities, at least until summers, when she herded her children off to Bakers Beach and the Westport Yacht Club. She devoted herself wholly to the needs and nurturing of her clan. She loved the tranquility she found in a lifetime of gardening and, as an accomplished seamstress, both designed and made stylish outfits for herself and her daughter (usually replete with matching hats). A devotee of the arts, she took great pleasure in attending the Boston Ballet and theater and musical performances. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and Mahjong with her friends. She had a deep devotion to her faith that sustained her throughout her life, attended Mass daily and prayed the Rosary. She was quietly generous to Holy Name Parish and to others with her time, her kindness and her material resources. In her later years, she and her husband were able to satisfy her natural curiosity by traveling often and broadly and she was able to amass a treasure chest of wonderful memories of the young man she had once put through law school. She served for many years as Treasurer on the Board of the Friends of St. Anne's Hospital and participated weekly in their bowling league. She was also a longtime board member for the Charlton Auxiliary and a volunteer and buyer for the gift shop. The presence of three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren brought joy to her and their love and devotion illuminated her later years. To the end of her days, she was tiny, stylish, a consummate lady and always concerned for the needs of others. She was a lady whose presence for 97 years lit up her tiny corner of the universe with a warm, loving and simple light. Survivors include a daughter, Pamela Biszko and her husband, Michael Biszko Jr., of Tiverton, R.I.; a son, Joseph E. Hanify III of New Bedford; and three grandchildren, Michael Biszko III, Andrea Biszko and Monica Biszko; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Stella and Molly. She was the sister of the late Roland Faucher and Fleurette Proulx. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. in Holy Name Church, Hanover St. Fall River. Burial will be private. The family will start greeting guests at 10:00 A.M. in the Church. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home. Arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St. Fall River, MA, 02721. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 26, 2019