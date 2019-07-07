|
Claire J. (Rioux) Mello, 75, of Swansea, widow of Edward K. Mello, passed away peace- fully on June, 25 in Sarah Brayton Nursing Home. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Irene (St. Denis) and Amedee Rioux. She had been a tele- phone operator for many years. She was a long time resident of Swansea, who enjoyed frequenting Kent's restaurant, and was a waitress there as well. In her earlier years she enjoyed trips with family or friends to Cape Cod, New Hampshire, Niagara Falls, Florida, and Aruba. She also enjoyed trips to local casinos to play on the slot machines, and taking cruises. She leaves her children: Karen L. Ulmer and her husband Mark of FL, Jennifer B. Mello, FL; two grandchildren Jimmy Connors and Aaron Ulmer and his wife Langi. As per her wishes, there will be no services. Burial of cremains will be private. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on July 7, 2019