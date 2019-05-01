|
|
Claire M. (Houle) Boudreau R.N., 82, of Fall River, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. A graduate of St. Anne Hospital School of Nursing, she also graduated Bristol Community College as one of two students with a 4.0 in her class. She took great pride in being a Registered Nurse. She loved her family and animals. She leaves three children, Peter A. Boudreau and his wife Anne of Fall River, Jacqueline Marie Schlumpf and her husband Gary of Murphy, TX, and William J. Boudreau of Fall River; six grandchildren, Zachary Schlumpf, Cassandra Boudreau, Paige Schlumpf, Michael Medeiros, Paycience Boudreau and Jillian Gutowski; one great-grandson, Isaiah Cabral; a sister, Annette Harrington of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. She was the former wife of the late Pierre Andr Boudreau, grandmother of the late Frederick Gutowski, Jr, sister of the late Sylvia McDonough, the mother-in-law of the late Helen Boudreau and the daughter of the late Edward J. and Blanche (LaFerriere) Houle. The family would like to thank the staff at Fall River Health Care and Kindred Hospice for their care, support and generosity. Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00 AM. Cremation to follow. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bristol Elders Services, 1 Father Devalles Blvd. #8, Fall River, MA 02723 or Kindred Hospice, 275 Martine St. #202, Fall River, MA 02723. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 1, 2019