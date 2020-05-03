|
Claire (Charette) Perry passed away at home on April 28 after a courageous battle with cancer. Claire was born July 27, 1930 in Fall River. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Jane (Seymour) Charette and was the wife of the late Raymond Perry, who predeceased her by six months. They were married for 63 years. Claire graduated from Jesus Mary Academy in 1949 as class president and studied at Herricks Business School in Fall River. She became an accountant for Sterling Beverages and later at the Mobil Station on Eastern Avenue and also worked at the former Fall River Airport. Claire and Ray traveled extensively with friends and relatives, making many lasting memories. Claire loved knitting, cooking, visiting Christmas bazaars, and spending time at the beach. She was an avid reader and a top fan of the television shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. If you were to ask Claire which achievement she was most proud of in her life she would say unequivocally, 'motherhood.'. She adored her two sons, Robert and Jay, and did everything in her power to raise them with love and strong family values. Everything she did, from family ski trips to ice skating on the Watuppa was done for their benefit. Spending time together as a family was her greatest joy and highest priority. Claire also cherished the company of her two sisters and their families. The three sisters made every Thursday their 'Sisters Day' Claire also enjoyed reuniting with her JMA classmates to share their many memories. Claire is survived by her beloved children: Robert Perry, M.D. and his wife, the Rev. Mary Perry of Norfolk MA and James Perry of Tiverton RI, her beloved grandchildren: Marc Perry and his wife Carolina of Brookline MA, Daniel Perry and his wife Denise of San Diego CA, Caitlin Moczula and her husband Andrew of Charlotte NC, Allyson Linhares and her husband Brian of Mansfield Center CT and Ariana Perry of Cedar Park TX, her beloved great-grandchildren: Emma, Isabel, Alexander, Anna, Ava and Miles, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Claire was predeceased by her brother Wilfred Charette Jr. and her brother-in-law Donald Nadeau. She is survived by her sister Shirley Goyette and her husband Gerard of Somerset and her sister Pauline Nadeau of Westport. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings Claires funeral and burial services will take place at a later date. Donations in Claires memory may be made to the Fall River Public Library, 104 North Main St, Fall River MA 02720. Online condolences may be made at AuclairFuneralHome. com.
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2020