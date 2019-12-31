|
Claire (Chasse) Proulx, 87, a longtime resident of Somerset, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home, Fall River. She was the widow of Hector J. Proulx. Claire was the daughter of the late Maurice Chasse and the late Antoinette (Collard) Chasse. She was a communicant of St. Thomas Moore Church, Somerset, and a member of the St. Thomas More Retirees. She is survived by two sons, Paul Proulx and his wife Karen of Acushnet, MA and Donald Proulx and his wife Pauline of West Warwick, RI; a daughter Denise Racine and her husband David; 7 grandchildren Kelly, Nicole, Allyson; Jared, Jeffrey, Amanda, and Blake; 7 great grandchildren Michael, Dominic, Lucas, and Luna, Ayden, Chloe, and Everlee. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Rita Lavoie, Doris Paquette and Lauretta Berube. Her funeral will begin Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9 to 10:30 AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, with an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church, Luther Ave., Somerset. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Autism Society of America https://www.autism-society.org. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 31, 2019