Claire R. Mercier, 90, of Westport, wife of the late Henry "Hank" Mercier, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020 in her home surrounded by her devoted family. A long-time resident of Westport, Claire had been a caregiver for numerous children and elderly adults. She leaves four children, Pamela Talbot of Oceanside, CA, Steve Mercier and his wife Jennifer of Dartmouth and Peter Mercier and Paul Mercier, both of Westport; granddaughters, Andrea (Talbot) Toledo and her husband Mark of Long Beach, CA and Stephanie (Talbot) Brizeno and her husband Nick of Vista, CA; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Colin Toledo and Erin Brizeno and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Peloquin, Arlene LaFrance and Joan Delisle and the daughter of the late Roland and Catherine (McNamara) Peloquin. Her funeral will be held on Friday 9/18 at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church at 10am. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday 9/17 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
