Clara (Buda) McDonald of Wake- field, MA, died on Saturday, July 13 2019 at the Bear Hill Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Raymond J. McDonald. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Julia (Croatti) Buda. Mrs. McDonald was a former resident of Fall River, Tiverton, Rhode Island and Somerset before moving to Wakefield 19 years ago. She was a homemaker most of her life. Mrs. McDonald is survived by her son Steven McDonald and his wife Patricia of Wakefield; her two grandsons Carl McDonald and his wife Kim of Boston, and Brent McDonald, his wife Eliza and great grandson Owen of San Francisco, CA; her brother Fred Buda and his wife Miriam of Stoneham; her two nephews Eli and David Buda; and her brother-in-law, George McDonald of Somerset. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield
Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019