The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Dominics Church
1277 G.A.R. Highway
Swansea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Medeiros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Medeiros Obituary
Clara (Rego) Medeiros, age 89, of Swansea, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Medeiros. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Candido and Maria (Arruda) Rego. Clara is survived by four sons, James Medeiros of Rehoboth, Thomas Medeiros of Westport, Michael Medeiros and his wife Linda of Swansea and David Medeiros of Brooklyn, NY, five grandchildren, J. Michael Medeiros and his wife Christine, and Joshua, Heather, Marisa and Sarah Medeiros, two great-grandchildren and one sister, Sophie Amaral. She was predeceased by her siblings, Beatrice Souza, Manuel Rego and Adelino Rego. Her Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8:00 AM | 10:30 AM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Swansea. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Download Now