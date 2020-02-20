|
Clara (Rego) Medeiros, age 89, of Swansea, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Medeiros. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Candido and Maria (Arruda) Rego. Clara is survived by four sons, James Medeiros of Rehoboth, Thomas Medeiros of Westport, Michael Medeiros and his wife Linda of Swansea and David Medeiros of Brooklyn, NY, five grandchildren, J. Michael Medeiros and his wife Christine, and Joshua, Heather, Marisa and Sarah Medeiros, two great-grandchildren and one sister, Sophie Amaral. She was predeceased by her siblings, Beatrice Souza, Manuel Rego and Adelino Rego. Her Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8:00 AM | 10:30 AM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Swansea. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 20, 2020