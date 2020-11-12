Clarence Picard, 93, Formerly of Westport, MA before retiring to Stuart, FL passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020. He was the companion of this first wife the late Claire (Rondeau) Picard and later to his second wife the late Lorraine (Anderson) Picard. Born in Fall River, MA to the late Edmond and Dorilla (Desmaris) Picard. He lived in Somerset, MA for many years, was the proud owner of Martin and Sullivan Shoe Store in Fall River. He served in the Navy during WWII. Clarence was a member of St. John's Church in Westport and Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City. He volunteered at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, where he enjoyed plays, musicals, and concerts. His favorite pastimes were dining out with friends, traveling and playing golf. You could catch him riding his bike along the boardwalk of Horseneck Beach, or asleep in his favorite chair with golf on the TV. He would always take the time during his walks to stop and catch up with friends. He is survived by his children, David Picard and Nancy (Picard) Rowland. His four grandchildren Jennifer (Picard) Arsenault, Colin Dixon, Kyle Dixon, Hannah Dixon and his two great grandchildren. Due to covid the funeral arrangements are to be determined for more information visit www.allcounty.com
