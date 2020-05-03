The Herald News Obituaries
|
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Funeral service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Claudette B. (Lamothe) Desrosiers, 78, of Fall River, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of fifty-nine years to Ulric R. Desrosiers. Claudette was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Wilfred and Marie (St. Pierre) Lamothe. She worked as a certified nurses assistant at the Landmark in Fall River for over twenty years. Mrs. Desrosiers was a communicant at Holy Name Church, a eucharistic minister at Saint Annes Church and the Landmark . She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends especially her grandchildren. Survivors besides her husband are two daughters: Michelle Freitas and her husband Peter of Fall River; Monique Couto and her husband Steven of Warwick; a son: Claude N. Desrosiers and his wife Lisa of Dighton; six grandchildren: Emily, Nolin, Hailey, Rachel, Avery and Owen; five sisters: Annette Dussault of Fall River; Lucille LaFerriere of Fall River; Jeannine Dill of New York; Georgette Bourque of Georgia; Rita Rego of Fall River; a brother: Maurice Lamothe of Tiverton; along with many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 via Live Stream at 11am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Fall River. Burial will follow Privately in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Please go to Claudettes tribute page at www.hathwayfunerals.com to live stream her service, sign the guest book or light a memorial candle.
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2020
