Claudette J. (Couture) Benoit, 78, of Tiverton, formerly of Somerset, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. She was the wife of fifty-nine years to H. Raymond Benoit. Claudette was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Roland and Annette (Gosselin) Couture. She was a graduate of Jesus Mary Academy. Mrs. Benoit worked in the office for Alpert Brothers Wholesale in Fall River for several years. She devoted her life to raising her family and cherished the time she shared with them. Survivors besides her husband are two daughters: Sheryl A. Lackey of Somerset; Deborah A. Ferreira and her husband Wayne of Somerset; two sons: Raymond J. Benoit and his wife Bertha of Del Rio, TX: and David A. Benoit of New York New, York; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; a sister Jeannine Tippins of Dartmouth; a brother: Robert Couture of Swansea; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Constance Lajoie. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4-7pm with a Prayer Service following at 7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book facility directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Donations in Claudette's memory can be made to: Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 27, 2019