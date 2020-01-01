Home

BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Claudette Cambrola
Claudette J. Cambrola Obituary
Claudette J. Cambrola, age 85, of Fall River, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital, she was the wife of the late Michael Cambrola. Claudette was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Donat and Irene (Vezina) Caron. She was an office clerk for Bradlees Department Store. Claudette loved traveling in her motorhome across country and ballroom dancing with her husband, she enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, watching game show network and Family Feud. Claudette is survived by her three children, Alan Cambrola of Fall River, Brian Cambrola of Milford, MA and Michelle LeBeau of Auburn, MA and four grandchildren.Claudettes funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00AM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Claudettes memory to Catholic Memorial Home 2446 Highland Ave Fall River, MA. 02720 or 309 Waverly Oaks Rd Waltham, MA 02452. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Catholic Memorial Home for their loving and caring support. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 1, 2020
