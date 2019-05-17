Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Claudette R. Mello

Claudette R. Mello Obituary
Claudette R. (Lizotte) Mello, 76, of Westport, wife of Joaquim 'Jack' Mello, Jr., passed away May 15, 2019. She was the President of J.C.M. Concrete of Westport. Claudette loved to travel, especially to her homes in Arizona and Ft.Myers Beach. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Besides her husband of 57 years, she leaves two children, Debra Mello and Robert Mello and his wife Donna and four grandchildren, Taryn, Ryan, Joshua and Kristin. She was the sister of the late Paul Silvia and the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Irene (Picard) Lizotte. Immediate family and relatives are invited to attend a visitation Monday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. with a funeral service at 10:00 A.M at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. Fall River. Burial, Beech Grove Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38501 or , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 17, 2019
