Claudette Y. Desilets, 81, of Tiverton, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. An English teacher for the Fall River public school system for 39 years, she loved to read, was an avid supporter of the arts and was especially fond of classical music composed by J.S. Bach. She was a 1960 Graduate of Bridgewater State College and earned her Masters degree from Boston University in 1962. Claudette nurtured students from the Talbot Middle School where she received commendation, the McDonough school and concluded her career at Durfee High School. She leaves her brother, Donald Desilets (Anne-Marie) of Tiverton; nieces and nephews, David Desilets of Tiverton, Louise Goodman (Thomas) of Little Compton, Michael Desilets (Theresa) of Keene, New Hampshire, Jacqueline Croft of Tiverton, Paul Desilets (Francine) of Little Compton and Daniel Desilets (Rachael) of Newport, 13 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Honore and Yvonne (Boissonneault) Desilets. Her funeral will be held December 3rd at 9:00 am from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Christopher's Church at 10:00 am. Burial, at Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held December 2nd from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boston University or WGBH Public television. Online guest book at Auclair Funeral Home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 29, 2019