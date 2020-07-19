Claudia Marcelle Waddicor (Dumaine), 94, of Tiverton, RI passed away on July 5, 2020. Born in Fall River, the daughter of Romeo and Claudia (Saucier) Dumaine. Her mother died in childbirth and she was raised by her father and later her stepmother, Beatrice Dumaine (Oatley). She was the wife of the late Arthur Waddicor for 67 years. She graduated from BMC Durfee High School of Fall River. Claudia is survived by three children: Sharon Synnott (Richard) of Portsmouth, RI, Stephen Waddicor (Margo McCloskey) of Fall River, MA and Robert Waddicor (Bonnie Bailey) of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her sister, Constance Carreiro (Norman) of New Bern, NC and a brother, Donald Dumaine of Westport, MA. Also eight grandchildren:Terry, Greg and Andrew Synnott; Benjamin, Nathan, Zachary, Peyton and Jake Waddicor and five great grandchildren. Claudia resided in Providence for 35 years and moved to Tiverton in 1982. She was employed for many years as an administrative assistant for Fort Jewelry in East Providence. She was a communicant at St. Christophers parish in Tiverton where she was a Eucharistic minister and a member of their Womens Guild. She was also active in the Tiverton Garden Club and a member of the Womens Club of Newport County. She loved her daily crossword puzzles and was quite skilled in Scrabble. She will mostly be remembered for how much she loved her family and maintained contact with them on a daily basis until her passing. She was a devout Catholic who practiced her faith even while confined to a health care facility for the past three years. She was humble, intelligently informed and non judgmental. She had many friends and especially enjoyed traveling throughout New England with her late husband, Arthur.T ogether they enjoyed many years square dancing with the Rhody Merrymakers and hiking with the Narragansett Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club. A Mass of Christian burial for Claudia will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11am in Saint Christopher Church, 1554 Main Road, Tiverton. (facial coverings are required and social distancing regulations are being followed, our staff will guide and assist all relatives and friends attending the funeral Mass). Burial will follow in Pocasset Hill Cemetery Tiverton. Please visit her tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
