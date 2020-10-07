1/1
Clementina Silvia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clementina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clementina Silvia, better known as "Tina" 88 passed away October 3, 2020. She was the widow of George Silvia. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Conceicao (deOliveira) and Francisco Gracia. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a Manager in the Textile Industry. Family was of utmost importance to her and she is survived by 3 daughters Karen Sousa, Cheryl Jackimocz and Jennifer Fernandes, along with 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was predeceased by several siblings. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 8th at 10am at Good Shepherd Church 1598 South Main St., Fall River, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other Services with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA are private. Please see www.almeida-pocasset.com for complete obituary and on line guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
This Guest Book is dedicated to those we serve and their loved ones.
The Staff of A.F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved