Clementina Silvia, better known as "Tina" 88 passed away October 3, 2020. She was the widow of George Silvia. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Conceicao (deOliveira) and Francisco Gracia. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a Manager in the Textile Industry. Family was of utmost importance to her and she is survived by 3 daughters Karen Sousa, Cheryl Jackimocz and Jennifer Fernandes, along with 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was predeceased by several siblings. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 8th at 10am at Good Shepherd Church 1598 South Main St., Fall River, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other Services with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA are private. Please see www.almeida-pocasset.com
for complete obituary and on line guest book.