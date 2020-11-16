Clorinda A Ventura, 79, of Somerset, died Thur 11/12 at Somerset Ridge Nursing Center. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late James Ventura & Mary (Saraiva) Ventura, she resided in Somerset for the past 53 years. She earned masters degrees in education from Bridgewater State College and Leslie College, and was employed for many years as an elementary school principal in the Fall River school system. She had also served as lector and catechism teacher at St. John of God Church. She leaves a sister, Marina Ventura of Somerset, and several cousins. Sister of the late Donald F Ventura. Mass in St John of God Church Tuesday at 10:30 am, with short visitation starting at 10 in church prior to mass. Private interment to follow. Due to the pandemic, those with flu-like symptoms or compromised health are kindly urged to convey sympathy online or by mail. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
