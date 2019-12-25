|
Colleen J. (Powers) Machado, 62, of Westport, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. She was the wife of Michael E. Machado. They lived, loved and supported each other in true partnership throughout their 43 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Donald and Bernadette (Canuel) Powers, she had lived in Westport for the past 12 years. Mrs. Machado was an L.P.N. at Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River, where she touched many lives in her 43 years there. A caregiver in all aspects of life, she loved those closest to her with everything she had. Though spending time with family is what she loved most, being with her granddaughter brought her a joy only a Grandma could know. Including her husband, survivors include a son: Michael J. Machado and his partner Jessica McVey of Kansas; a daughter: Kathleen A. Daigle and her husband Ian of Somerset; granddaughter: Olivia G. Daigle; and a brother: Brian Powers and his wife Marie of N. Attleboro. They and her many other friends and family will miss her more than words can express. Private services will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Road., Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Greyhound Pets of American, c/o Vicki Phanco, GPA National Treasurer, PO Box 40, Highlandville, MO 65669. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019