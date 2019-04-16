Home

Conceicao Carvalho Obituary
Conceicao Sara (Gaspar) Carvalho, age 100 formerly of Somerset, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the daughter of the late Manuel & Filomena (Sousa) Gaspar and the wife of the late Amos P. Carvalho. Prior to retiring, Sara worked as a sewing machine operator and was a parishioner of St. John of God Church. Sara is survived by her brother in-law: Manuel Carvalho, sister in-law: Emma Pavao (husband Daniel), brother in- laws: Arthur Carvalho (wife Peggy) & Alfred Carvalho. She was also the sister of the late Mary Santo Christo, Angel Gaspar, & Agnes Freitas. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. Fall River Wednesday, April 17th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. There are no calling hours. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 16, 2019
