|
|
Conceicao Sara (Gaspar) Carvalho, age 100 formerly of Somerset, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the daughter of the late Manuel & Filomena (Sousa) Gaspar and the wife of the late Amos P. Carvalho. Prior to retiring, Sara worked as a sewing machine operator and was a parishioner of St. John of God Church. Sara is survived by her brother in-law: Manuel Carvalho, sister in-law: Emma Pavao (husband Daniel), brother in- laws: Arthur Carvalho (wife Peggy) & Alfred Carvalho. She was also the sister of the late Mary Santo Christo, Angel Gaspar, & Agnes Freitas. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. Fall River Wednesday, April 17th at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. There are no calling hours. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 16, 2019