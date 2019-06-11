Home

Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-5672
Constance Irene Powers, 87, of Coventry R.I., wife of the late Donald Powers and John R. Arruda, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Boule) Thibault. Prior to retirement, she worked as a seamstress in the local textile industry. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, and dancing, especially ballroom dancing back in her younger days. Connie also enjoyed going on cruises and road trips to such places as New Hampshire and Florida. She leaves: her children, Anne Marie Nadeau and her husband,Paul, of Swansea and Carl Arruda and his companion, Nicole Russell of Somerset; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Marie Davis (late husband, Frank Madden) ; a brother, Roland Thibault and his wife, Eileen, of Somerset; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Leopolde, Bertrand, and Conrad Thibault, Germaine St. Rock, Jacqueline Gamache, Cecile Fusco, and Annette Caron. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria SOMERSET Funeral Home, 84 County St., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered in St. Patrick's Church, Somerset, at 9:00 AM. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Wednesday from 5-8 PM.
Published in The Herald News on June 11, 2019
