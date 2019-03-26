|
Constance R. (Couture) Lajoie, 74, of Westport passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Robert G. Lajoie. Born in Fall River, she was daughter of the late Roland L. and Annette (Gosselin) Couture. Prior to retirement, she was an L.P.N. for many years. Mrs. Lajoie was a Communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Westport. Including her husband, survivors include 3 sons: Kevin Lajoie of Fall River, Christopher Lajoie of Fall River and Scott Lajoie of Fall River; a brother: Robert Couture of Swansea; 2 sisters: Jeannine Tippins of Dartmouth and Claudette Benoit of Tiverton; 7 grandchildren: Kayla Lajoie, Kory Lajoie, Ashlan Lajoie, Rachel Staples, Scott Lajoie, Brittany Lajoie and Jessica Lajoie; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 460 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potter funeralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 26, 2019