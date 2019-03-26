Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Lajoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance R. Lajoie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constance R. Lajoie Obituary
Constance R. (Couture) Lajoie, 74, of Westport passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Robert G. Lajoie. Born in Fall River, she was daughter of the late Roland L. and Annette (Gosselin) Couture. Prior to retirement, she was an L.P.N. for many years. Mrs. Lajoie was a Communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Westport. Including her husband, survivors include 3 sons: Kevin Lajoie of Fall River, Christopher Lajoie of Fall River and Scott Lajoie of Fall River; a brother: Robert Couture of Swansea; 2 sisters: Jeannine Tippins of Dartmouth and Claudette Benoit of Tiverton; 7 grandchildren: Kayla Lajoie, Kory Lajoie, Ashlan Lajoie, Rachel Staples, Scott Lajoie, Brittany Lajoie and Jessica Lajoie; 5 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 460 Totten Pond Rd., Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potter funeralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now