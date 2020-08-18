1/
Cornelius L. Lynch III
Cornelius L.'Neil' Lynch, III, age 74, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Siedentopf) Lynch to whom he was married for 48 years. Growing up on Meridian St. in Fall River, he was the son of Cornelius L. Lynch, II. and Ann M. Lynch. He resided in Rehoboth for over 40 years. Neil was a graduate of Bishop Stang High School in 1964 and, after a brief stint at WHDH Boston he graduated from Bristol Community College in its first class. Neil worked for several years at Union Hospital (now Charlton) while in college. A graduate of what is now Bridgewater State University, Class of 1970 he left a teaching career to work in human services. As the Director of the Head Start Program in Fall River, his career spanned over 30 years before retiring in 2014. In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Brendan Lynch and his wife Joanne of Sudbury and Sean T. Lynch of Tuscon, AZ; two grandchildren, Cara Lynch and Liam Lynch and brother-in-law, Bruce Siedentopf and his wife Patty. Due to current restrictions his funeral service will be private and are in the care of the Waring Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. To leave a note of condolence, www.waringsullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
5086761933
August 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tanya Pospisil
