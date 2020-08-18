Cornelius L.'Neil' Lynch, III, age 74, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Siedentopf) Lynch to whom he was married for 48 years. Growing up on Meridian St. in Fall River, he was the son of Cornelius L. Lynch, II. and Ann M. Lynch. He resided in Rehoboth for over 40 years. Neil was a graduate of Bishop Stang High School in 1964 and, after a brief stint at WHDH Boston he graduated from Bristol Community College in its first class. Neil worked for several years at Union Hospital (now Charlton) while in college. A graduate of what is now Bridgewater State University, Class of 1970 he left a teaching career to work in human services. As the Director of the Head Start Program in Fall River, his career spanned over 30 years before retiring in 2014. In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Brendan Lynch and his wife Joanne of Sudbury and Sean T. Lynch of Tuscon, AZ; two grandchildren, Cara Lynch and Liam Lynch and brother-in-law, Bruce Siedentopf and his wife Patty. Due to current restrictions his funeral service will be private and are in the care of the Waring Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. To leave a note of condolence, www.waringsullivan.com
.