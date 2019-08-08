Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory D. Medeiros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cory D. Medeiros Obituary
Cory D. Medeiros, 28, of Dartmouth, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Karen M. Laberge of Dartmouth and David J. Medeiros of Swansea. Mr. Medeiros was born in Fall River and had been a lifelong resident of Dartmouth. He worked for his family as a drywall finisher for David's Drywall Finishings, Inc. of Swansea. He had also just received his heavy equipment operator license which he was very proud of. Mr. Medeiros loved to play music. Survivors along with his parents include his brother: Donald P. Laberge of Tiverton; paternal grandparents: Raymond and Carol Medeiros of Westport; Paternal Uncle: Michael Medeiros; Paternal Aunt: Sheri Torres; maternal uncles: Terry Laberge and David Laberge; maternal aunt: Barbara Andrade; niece: Chloe I. Laberge; nephew: Donald P. Laberge, Jr.; along with many cousins. He was the grandson of the late Mr. & Mrs. David Laberge. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cory's name may be made to Care for Children - CFC, 362 Second St., Fall River, MA 02721. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now