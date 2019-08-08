|
Cory D. Medeiros, 28, of Dartmouth, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Karen M. Laberge of Dartmouth and David J. Medeiros of Swansea. Mr. Medeiros was born in Fall River and had been a lifelong resident of Dartmouth. He worked for his family as a drywall finisher for David's Drywall Finishings, Inc. of Swansea. He had also just received his heavy equipment operator license which he was very proud of. Mr. Medeiros loved to play music. Survivors along with his parents include his brother: Donald P. Laberge of Tiverton; paternal grandparents: Raymond and Carol Medeiros of Westport; Paternal Uncle: Michael Medeiros; Paternal Aunt: Sheri Torres; maternal uncles: Terry Laberge and David Laberge; maternal aunt: Barbara Andrade; niece: Chloe I. Laberge; nephew: Donald P. Laberge, Jr.; along with many cousins. He was the grandson of the late Mr. & Mrs. David Laberge. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cory's name may be made to Care for Children - CFC, 362 Second St., Fall River, MA 02721. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2019