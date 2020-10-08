Crawford Cameron Smith, 70, of Fall River, husband of Melissa Palmer (White) Smith and father of Ian Cameron Smith, passed away peacefully at home in September after a long illness. Cam, Melissa, his wife of 38 years, and Ian shared many happy adventures together. Cam believed that life was best when he was playing golf with his son. Play on, Cam. Born in Fall River and raised in Swansea, he was the son of Mr. & Mrs. Crawford Smith. He attended the Governor's Academy in Byfield, MA, and went on to study at Washington College in Maryland. Cam returned to serve as Vice President of his family business, the Smith-Fall River Lumber Company and later worked for National Grid and the Fall River Country Club. Cam spent much of his retirement in St. Croix, USVI, working at the Carambola Golf Club and Buccaneer Golf Resort in exchange for free golf; but let's be clear, he would have paid them to work there. He valued many close friends in St. Croix, at the Fall River Country Club, and at the Fall River Elks. All who knew him would know why he was affectionately called "Mr. Happy", Cam raised complaining to an art form. In reality, however, Cam was always a very happy man. Per his request, his funeral arrangements were private. For a video tribute and online condolences go to www.silvafaria.com
. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions are made directly through the funeral home's website (www.silvafaria.com
) and not through a third party. Thank you!