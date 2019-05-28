|
Cynthia A. (Buckley) Viana, 83, of Somerset, wife of the late Robert D. Viana, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. She leaves four children, Pamela Davidson and her husband Michael of Somerset, Patricia Ormerod and her husband Kenneth of Fall River, John Viana and his wife Alison of Somerset, and Anne Matton and her husband Steve of Somerset; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Henry Buckley and Catherine Gingras and the daughter of the late Henry and Anne (Rawson) Buckley. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10 a.m. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 28, 2019