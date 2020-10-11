Cynthia Julia (Sylvia) Amarello, age 93 of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Cordeiro Amarello and the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Martin) Sylvia. Cynthia was a graduate of St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing and Boston College School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for many years, demonstrating her love and compassion for people. She worked at St. Lukes, Truesdale and Charlton Memorial Hospital and eventually retired as a homecare nurse. Throughout her life, she had numerous volunteer experiences including organizing fundraisers. She was a published poet and enjoyed writing to and meeting pen pals she had for 75 years. She was a parishioner of St. Michaels Church. Survivors include her four Children: Cynthia Rose Smith and her husband Larry of Georgia, Joseph M. Amarello and his wife Susan of Connecticut, Michael A. Amarello and his wife Virginia of New Hampshire, and John A. Amarello and his wife Jessica of Massachusetts; her Brother: Joe Sylvia and his wife Carolyn of Massachusetts; nine Grandchildren; three Great Grandchildren; and Nieces & Nephews. Cynthia was the sister of the late Mildred Sylvia. The family would like to extend their appreciation and heartfelt thank you to all her caregivers at Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center. Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 14th, 8:30-9:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Michaels Church, Fall River, MA. Burial to follow at St. Patricks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.