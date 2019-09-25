Home

A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
Cynthia Jabara
Cynthia L. Jabara Obituary
Cynthia L. (Mello) Jabara, 60 of N. Dartmouth, MA, passed away on Sept. 17th, 2019. Born in Meriden, CT, she was the daughter of the late Lillian (Garcia) and Joseph Mello. She had worked as a Manager in the Hotel Industry. She is survived by her children Robert D. DeCosta Jr. (Daniel Graf), Jennifer Ducharme and Cara Ducharme. She also leaves 4 grandchildren along with 2 sisters Christine Mandolfo and Crystal Dowler. In addition she leaves a niece Shannon Elsnor and her former husbands Robert DeCosta and Carl Ducharme. She was the mother of the late Stuart DeCosta. Private Services are with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA. www.ameida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 25, 2019
