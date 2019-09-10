|
Cynthia M. (Almas) Moniz, 70, of Fall River passed away September 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Dennis P. Moniz. She was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Ernest P. and Dorothy (Oliveira) Almas and had been a lifelong resident of the city. Mrs. Moniz was employed by CHF Industries for 20 years as a folder and worked at Carousel MFG. as a chair lady. Survivors include a daughter Dorothy Bussiere of Fall River, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Kenneth Michael and the sister of the late Louise Mendonca. Services to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday at 10AM at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-8 PM. www.oliveirafuneralhomes. com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 10, 2019