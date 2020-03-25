|
Dana Solmon son of Josephine Solmon and the late Clyde H. Solmon passed away on March 20, 2020. Dana was born in Fall River and lived with his mom and dad there or in Somerset for almost all of his life. Even though born with cerebral palsy he lived an active life. His family resided in Maple Gardens until he was 17. During his time in Fall River he was known throughout the Maplewood Park area. He would often be seen playing or riding his bike in and near the park. Dana loved camping with his family. He traveled and camped in almost all of the contiguous 48 states. He was an excellent map reader and often served as navigator on family trips. Although his capacities were limited, when in his teens Dana climbed Mt. Chocorua in NH with his dad. He had a fantastic memory which made him a valuable participant in reunions of the people who grew up in and around Maple Gardens. Dana would recall events which others had forgotten bringing back memories, laughter and stimulating recollections of others. He moved to Somerset with his family in 1965. He continued to ride his bike far and wide sometimes going as far as Taunton or Seekonk. He attended Camp Jabberwocky, the cerebral palsy camp on Marthas Vineyard, each summer for many years. Dana made latch hook rugs and many of his creations were put on display at the Somerset Public Library. He was an avid fan of all Boston professional sports teams especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He even converted his dad from a Yankee fan to a Red Sox fan (to keep peace in the family). He was a long time and active attendee at Adult Day Care at the GEN Center in Fall River. The last three years of his life Dana resided at the Wood St. Group Home for adults in Fall River. He was preceded in death by his beloved father Clyde in 2015. Dana is survived by his mother, Josephine of Somerset, his brother Donald and sister-in-law Elizabeth of Corvallis, Oregon, niece Joanna Solmon of Boston, nephew Daniel Solmon of Missoula, MT, cousins Ron and Pam Carr of Dighton, Nancy and Bob Pearson of Taunton, and lifelong friends Dick Mullen and Denis Almeida of Tiverton, RI. Services and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. Online remembrances can be shared at www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 25, 2020