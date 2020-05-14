|
Dr. Daniel Anthony Cabral, 77, of No. Dartmouth, formerly of Somerset, husband of Marilyn T. (Ainley) Cabral, passed away, after battling the Coronavirus, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford. Son of the late Anthony P. and Christina (Pimental) Cabral, he was born Fall River and moved to Somerset in 1953. A proud graduate of Boston College and, after earning his Masters from Northeastern University, returned to BC to complete his PHD. After teaching for several years, Dr. Cabrals career as a Superintendent of Schools began in North Middlesex, MA; later returning to his Hometown where he served as the Superintendent of Somerset Public Schools System for many years. He completed his career in education as an Associate Dean at Roger Williams University. Past President and long-time active member of the Fall River Chapter of the Prince Henry Society, Dan was recognized for his service by being named to their "Pilot" class. In 2000, Dr. Cabral was honored by the State Council of the Prince Henry Society as their "Portuguese American of the Year" for his accomplishments and service to the Portuguese community of the Greater Fall River Area. A loving husband and father, Dan enjoyed summers on Cape Cod, cruising around enjoying the sights with his wife, and most of all, reading his Sunday Newspaper and making to-do lists. Besides his wife of over forty years, he leaves his loving son, Stephan A. Cabral (wife-Melanie) and his brother, Thomas Cabral (wife-Cathie) all of Swansea. Due to the COVID pandemic, his funeral arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, were private. When the current crisis has abated, his family is hoping to have a service / gathering to celebrate his life. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. But, because of this pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!
Published in The Herald News on May 14, 2020