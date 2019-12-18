|
Daniel A. Dunn, 76, of Somerset, passed way December 15, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer and pulmonary fibrosis. He was the loving husband of Jackie Dunn, to whom he was married for 50 years. The son of the late John Dunn and Ethel (McGonigle) Dunn, Danny was born in Lynn and was a longtime resident of Somerset. He was a graduate of St. Marys High School in Lynn. After high school he joined the Navy, serving during the Vietnam War aboard the U.S.S. Witek. After discharge he enrolled at the Peterson School of Steam Engineering and became a control room engineer at the Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, working there for 35 years. In youth and well into his forties, Dan enjoyed playing hockey. He was a coach for his sons and referee for SWS Hockey. An avid gardener he was particularly proud of his calla lilies and irises. He enjoyed the company of many wonderful people at his Friday night golf league. He also enjoyed traveling, especially a train trip in the Pacific Northwest. His true joy was the company of his children and grandchildren, often attending the sporting events of the older children. Besides his wife he is survived by three children, Heather Cooke and her husband Bill of Wenham, MA, Chris Dunn of Westport, and Matt Dunn and his wife Stacey of Walpole; six grandchildren Samantha, Sarah, and Will Cooke, Mallory, Scarlett and Clara Dunn. Also extended family, a sister-in-law Mary Dunn (wife of his late brother John). Also brother-in-law Tom Daley and his wife Bernadette, Annette Black and her husband Tony, and Claire Maury and her husband Steve. Also close friends Tony and Rose Botelho, Judy DAdamo and Joe Souza. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Jean Dunn. A prayer service and memorial gathering will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 2-5 PM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, care of the marathon support pages of Dr. Nicole LeBouef http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/nicole2020 and nurse Colleen Chin https://bit.ly/36MsTX4 who were both instrumental in his care. The family also wishes to extend special thanks to the wonderful people at Charlton Memorial Hospital, the South Coast Hospice and Dana Farber for their caring support through out his treatment and final days.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 18, 2019