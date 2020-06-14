Daniel Andrade, Jr. 67, of Fall River, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was the husband of Paula (Gallagher) Andrade. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Daniel and Georgette (Belanger) Andrade. He was a truck driver for many years for Fall River Florist Supply. Daniel was a Red Sox and Patriots fan, but NASCAR was really his passion. He was also an active social member of the Amvets on Danforth St. in Fall River. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 3 siblings, Paul Andrade of North Providence, Mareen Drainville of Warren, RI and Elizabeth Pacheco of Cape Coral, Florida and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Daniel Andrade, III. His Funeral Arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, were private. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. Being unable to do so, because of this pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 14, 2020.