Daniel Andrade Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Andrade, Jr. 67, of Fall River, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was the husband of Paula (Gallagher) Andrade. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Daniel and Georgette (Belanger) Andrade. He was a truck driver for many years for Fall River Florist Supply. Daniel was a Red Sox and Patriots fan, but NASCAR was really his passion. He was also an active social member of the Amvets on Danforth St. in Fall River. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 3 siblings, Paul Andrade of North Providence, Mareen Drainville of Warren, RI and Elizabeth Pacheco of Cape Coral, Florida and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Daniel Andrade, III. His Funeral Arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, were private. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. Being unable to do so, because of this pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 13, 2020
R.I.P. Danny
Mario Antonelli
Friend
June 13, 2020
Rest in Peace ole friend
Jack Pawlik
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved