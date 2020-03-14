|
Daniel J. Lovenbury 72, of Fall River passed away March 11, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Arlene B. (Simmons) Lovenbury. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Arthur and Marguerite C. (Emond) Lovenbury. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Josephs Church, 1335 North Main St. Fall River, MA 02720. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O.Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 14, 2020