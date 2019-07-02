Daniel J. McCarthy Jr., age 88 of Fall River passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 in Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Ann C. (McCarthy) McCarthy to whom he has been married for the past 37 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Daniel J. McCarthy Sr. and Agnes (Murphy) McCarthy, he was a lifelong resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, he was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. Mr. McCarthy was a plumber for the Local Unions 77 and 51. He is survived by three sisters, Maureen J. McCloskey of Fort Myers, FL, Agnes Murray and Patricia Jagmin both of Fall River; one brother; John McCarthy of Jupiter FL and several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Margaret Peggy Kardoz. His Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:00AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00AM in Good Shepherd Parish, 1598 South Main St., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Contributions in his honor may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes and directions: www.waring- sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on July 2, 2019