|
|
Daniel J. D.J. Saunders Jr., 55, of Fall River died unexpectedly on Sunday May 3, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fall River, the beloved son of Jean A. (Guilmette) Saunders and the late Daniel J. Saunders, he lived in Fall River all his life. He was the grandson of the late Alphonse and Anita Guilmette and the late Herman and Matilda Saunders. D.J. was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, class of 1982. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Southeastern Massachusetts University. He worked at various jobs throughout his life, including owning and operating Connollys Liquor Mart in Fairhaven, MA and most recently managing his rental properties in Fall River. A very business-minded individual, D.J. enjoyed following the stock market and collecting rare coins. He enjoyed watching New England sports teams, especially the Patriots. In his youth, he played baseball at Maplewood Park and played C.Y.O. baseball for the St. Williams Team. He also played basketball for the Milliken League. He looked forward to and cherished being with his family every Sunday when they would gather together for lunch at his Moms house. He leaves behind his family whom he loved with all his heart, especially his Mom. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother and best friend, Timothy Saunders, and his wife Jennifer of Fall River; four sisters, Mariann Walsh of Fall River, Joan Shea, and her husband Mark of Westport, Elizabeth Saunders of Fall River and Julia Taradash, and her husband Jonathan of Dartmouth. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all thought the world of him and always looked to him for advice and/or a laugh | Kate and her husband Aaron, Brendan, Zoe, Daniel, Blaine, Lilliana, Matthew, Andrew, Abigail, Liam, Grace, Matilda, Gwenyth, Mitchell, Oliver, Camille, and his great-niece, Stevie. D.J. was loved by many, including aunts, uncles and cousins and his presence in this life will be very missed. He was also the brother-in-law of William Anger and the late Steven Walsh. In accordance with his wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Thomas Chew Memorial Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 5155, Fall River, MA 02723 or www.fallriverbgc.org. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, New Bedford. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2020