Daniel Thomas, 71, of Swansea, MA, passed away on Sept. 23rd, 2019 after an unexpected brief illness. He was the husband of Donna (Furtado) Thomas. Born in Fall River, MA , he was the son of the late Leticia (Pavao) and Antone Thomas. He was a Graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1966. He was a awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Texile Engineering from S.M.U. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a Purchaser for Arkwright Incorp. Dan had also worked part times as a Bus Monitor for First Student in Warren, RI. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, carpentry and football. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sports activities. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Jennifer Sommers (Husband Michael) and a son Matthew Thomas (Wife Holly). He also leaves his grandchildren Paige Sommers and Noah Sommers. Siblings are Joan Thomas (Husband William) and Paul Thomas (Wife Gail). He was the brother of the late William Thomas and leaves his sister-in-law Harriett Thomas. His Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct 3rd at St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffington St., Swansea, MA at 10am. Arrangements are with the A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home, 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA. www.almeida- pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 1, 2019