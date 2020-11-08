1/1
Danielle H. Pietruszka
Danielle H. Pietruszka, 80, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. A member of People, Inc., Community Connections, she was a communicant at the former Saints Peter and Paul Parish at Holy Cross Church. She leaves a brother, John F. Pietruszka, and his wife Julie (Cardoza) Pietruszka of Fall River; a nephew, Rev. John A. Pietruszka of St. Michael Parish in Livermore, CA; and a niece, Rebecca Richer, of Mendon, MA. Danielle was the daughter of the late John and Stella (Pianka) Pietruszka and the aunt of the late Sarah Cummings. Due to Covid regulations, the funeral was private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to DCF Childrens Fund, 1882 North Main St., Suite 400, Fall River, MA 02720. Arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
